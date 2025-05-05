A Niece Assumed Care Of Her Neglectful Aunt’s Yorkie, And She Got More Than Just A Pet Project… She Also Got Family Drama

We’ve all heard tails of poor pet ownership.

AITA for saying my aunt doesn’t deserve a pet? My aunt (27 f) has a 5 year old yorkie. When she moved in with me (17 f) and my mother, she brought her son and her yorkie along with her.

She said in light hearted banter that since she had her son she hasn’t really been giving her dog (Scruffy) much attention.

So naturally, being a loner, and sort of keeping to myself, I had a lot of time and attention to give to Scruffy. We bonded, she felt like my own dog. I feed her, I walk her, I make sure she’s groomed.

Today I come home from school and she didn’t run to me like usual, so I look around for about five minutes and start to get anxious since she’s not coming to my calls. My mother, aunt and cousin come home from somewhere, and I ask if they’ve seen her since this morning, and they said she ran out of the house when they left.

I asked why nobody went after her, and they said they called her but she continued to run away. And then my aunt proceeded to say that if she comes back she comes back, if she doesn’t, oh well. I said if that’s her opinion on something she’s meant to care for, then she doesn’t deserve a pet. And she shouldn’t have ever gotten her if she cares that little. Now they’re making me out to be disrespectful.

AITA?

