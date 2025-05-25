He Saw A Toddler Touching Someone Else’s Birthday Cake, So He Moved The Cake Out Of Reach. Now Everyone Is Treating Him Like The Bad Guy.

Who wants to eat a birthday cake that has a toddler’s germs all over it?

Nobody!

What would you do if you saw a toddler touching and licking someone else’s birthday cake?

Would you mind your own business or would you try to move the cake away from the child?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in a situation like this, and he’s wondering if he made the wrong decision.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for moving someone else’s birthday cake out of reach of an entitled toddler? I was just at my girlfriend’s mom’s birthday party. We’d ordered an expensive cake for her and split the cost three ways with her sisters. Her brother, who never contributes to any of the shared presents, brought his spoiled 2 year old kid. While everyone was singing Happy Birthday, the kid started sticking his hands into the cake and licking them, and picking off the decorations. I looked around in horror but her brother and his wife were just smiling at this like it was the absolute cutest thing ever, and everyone else was totally unfazed and said nothing.

He moved the cake.

I bit my tongue and didn’t say anything either, but….. I reached over and moved the cake a few inches out of reach of the kid. Immediately the kid started thrashing around and screaming bloody murder. Everyone glared at me like I was the most evil POS on earth for doing what I did and rushed to placate the kid, “awwh you poor little thing”-ing and giving him cake.

He explained his perspective.

I doubled down and calmly, rationally said what the kid was doing was incredibly unhygienic, it wasn’t his birthday cake and he’s old enough to be taught to wait literally one minute until he gets a slice of cake instead of destroying someone else’s birthday cake and covering it with his germs. Now I’m being made out to be a huge jerk for doing/saying this, and I “ruined the birthday party”. Considering it’s the entire family’s reaction, it’s making me start to question whether or not I am just a grumpy jerk.

I agree with him.

The toddler should be kept away from the cake.

Reddit was pretty split about this situation.

This person thinks the girlfriend’s family is pretty gross.

Another person suggests breaking up with his girlfriend.

On the flip side, the lecture might’ve been too much.

And he could’ve just said no to cake.

I wouldn’t want to eat that cake!

This is a hot mess waiting to happen.

