Her Brother Asked Her To Watch His Dog For A Few Days, But She Said No Because She’s Scared For Her Cat’s Safety

Finding the right place to leave your pet when going on a vacation can be hard.

If a family member asked you to watch their pet for them, would you? It might depend on their pet and on your living situation, such as if you have other pets.

This woman’s brother asked her to watch his dog while he’s on vacation, but she has a couple very good reasons for thinking this is a bad idea.

Yet her brother and mom insist that she should do it anyway. Should she?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not letting my brother bring his dog to stay with me while he goes on vacation? I (28F) just moved into a new apartment that finally allows pets, but they have some pretty strict rules. Only one animal per unit, has to be under 50 pounds, and no aggressive breeds. I’ve been wanting a cat for a while, and a couple weeks ago, I adopted the sweetest little rescue.

This woman was asked by her brother to watch his dog for 10 days.

My older brother (31M) is going on a 10-day trip with his girlfriend. He asked if I could watch his dog, Tank. The issue is, Tank is a 90-pound pit-lab mix who’s super high energy. He is honestly kind of a handful. He’s knocked over my niece, chewed up furniture, and he really doesn’t like cats.

She told him the reasons why she couldn’t do it.

I told him I couldn’t do it. First, my lease won’t allow a dog that size. And second, I just brought a new cat home. And I’m not about to stress her out or risk anything happening.

Her brother protested.

He said I was being uptight and that “no one checks that stuff anyway.” He even offered to drop off his crate and food, like that made it all fine. I stuck to my no, and he got annoyed and said I was choosing a cat over family.

Their mom also insisted that she take the dog.

Now, our parents are on his side, too. They were saying it’s just for a few days, and I should help him out. I get that it’s inconvenient, but I really don’t feel comfortable risking my lease. I don’t want to risk my cat’s safety, either. AITA for saying no?

She’s not obligated to watch his dog. I think she made the right decision.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

A cat and a rowdy dog just don’t mix.

