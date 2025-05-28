Her Mom Turns Up At A Bachelorette Party With A Humiliating Gift, So She Made A Choice To Cut Her Off And Reveal Family Divisions

Gift giving can be an overall awkward experience.

It’s like Goldilocks.

Sometimes you go overboard and buy someone something beyond their expectations, which makes them feel a little awkward.

Sometimes you realize that you didn’t read the situation quite right, and get something that isn’t really enough.

And on some, rare occasions, you get the gift just right.

But there is another kind of gift giver – one who uses it for power, for manipulation, or for other dark means.

Such is the behavior of the mom in this story, who gave her future daughter-in-law a gift that was beyond humiliating for her bachelorette, changing how everyone looked at her forever.

Read on to find out how her own daughter reacted.

AITA for cutting off my mom after she gave my future sister-in-law a gift basket of deodorant for her Bachelorette party present? I am a 23-year-old woman with an older brother Ben, who is 26. Ben is getting married to Sue, who is 24. My mom Mary (47) was one of the guests at Sue’s Bachelorette party. My mom’s gift was a gift basket of deodorant. Just deodorant, multiple brands of deodorant.

Let’s see how Sue reacted to the gift.

When she gave this gift, the whole mood of the party changed. Sue had tears in her eyes but she tried her hardest to smile and say thank you. Is there anyway to interpret that as a nice gift? On the drive home from the party, Sue asked if she should change her wedding venue from outdoors since it’s in the summer; I told the venue is fine.

But when she reunited with Ben, everything changed.

When we saw Ben, Sue tried to act as if the party went okay. I pulled Sue aside and I asked her if she wanted me to tell Ben about our mom’s gift. Sue gave me the green light. I told Ben about the gift and he lost it. Ben left me to comfort Sue while he left to talk to our mom. When Ben came back, he said he cut off his mom. I didn’t even give my mom a confrontation, I just blocked her on all social media.

Read on to find out how the situation developed from there.

My dad Dylan (51) talked to me a few days later, trying to play peacekeeper. I told my dad that I am tired of my mom’s BS, and that her latest stunt was a step too far. My dad said I was being too harsh and that mom honestly thought it was a good gift. I asked my dad if he really believes that, and he said he does. AITA?

It’s difficult to see whether this was one isolated and hurtful faux pas, or if it was one in a line of spiteful moments from an unpleasant woman.

Given the adult children’s reactions, it seems like the latter was more likely.

In which case, poor Sue. Even if the woman’s children are used to her behavior, this was a thoroughly embarrassing moment in what should have been a day of celebration for her.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

Many people agreed that the mom’s attitude and gift were out of line.

While others called out the father, too.

And this person suggested taking more decisive action.

They all deserve better.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.