She Refused To Park Her Eyesore Vehicle In The Garage, So Her Neighbor Started Taking Pictures Of Her Car Each Day

When you live in a neighborhood, you have to be tolerant and accepting that your neighbors don’t have the same taste in everything that you do.

What would you do if your neighbor came over complaining about your car because it was pink and she thought it was an eyesore?

That is what happened to the owner of the cute pink VW Bug in this story, and when she refused to park in the garage, the situation only got worse.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA for continuing to set off my car horn every time I see my neighbor take a picture of my car? This whole thing is so dumb but I’m thinking that maybe I’m being too petty or something and I wanted to get other peoples perspective on it.

I (22f) have a cute little VW that my grandfather gave me when I got my license at 20. I know that’s a little late but I had a fear of driving and just kept putting it off until I had no choice but to learn lol.

To celebrate, granddad bought an 02 beetle from one of his friends and fixed it up for me. He runs an auto shop so we were able to get it painted my favorite color too, which I’m really happy about. It’s adorable and pink and I love it so much I’ll probably never sell it even when it doesn’t run anymore. No one has ever really had an issue with my car, the most I get is people telling me it’s cute. However, my neighbor totally hates it.

She came over about a week after I moved in with my roommates and told me that my car was an eyesore and messed with the curb appeal of the neighborhood. I said I was sorry she felt that way but I didn’t know what exactly she expected me to do about it. She asked that I park it in the garage, but I can’t do that because it’s a one car garage and between the three people that live in this house, two of us drive. The one that parks in the garage works from home, so it wouldn’t make sense for me to take that spot since they’d have to move their car out of the driveway every morning so I could go to work.

I thought that was the end of it, but then she sent a complaint to the HOA, and when that didn’t work she started posting on the neighborhood app making up reasons to get upset with “the loud college kids across the way,” and lately it’s just been her coming outside to take pictures of my car after I park it in the driveway. Now when I catch her doing it, I press the key fob so the horn honks. The first few times it scared her, but now it just makes her mad enough to make her storm back in her house.

I did it again today when I got home from work and saw her, and she ended up leaving a note in our mailbox saying that I was being childish and disruptive and she was going to report me for targeted harassment. I’m not too worried about that last part lol but my roommates think that I have made it worse by honking the horn and that since she’s not really bothering me by taking pictures, I am being a little childish in my response.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about it.

