Driver Pays For A Nice Parking Spot For His Car, So His Brother Gets A Little Jealous And The Demands Begin

When your kids are young, it’s important to teach them to share.

If they learn about the importance of generosity and kindness as children, they will grow up to be kind and generous adults, right?

But what happens when they are grown and handle their finances and respective situations very different to one another?

For most parents, the time to step in would be long gone; instead, they would respect their children as individuals living their own separate lives.

However, the man in this story is still being lectured on how he should financially support his brother, in the interests of equality.

Read on to find out why the brother is finding the whole situation a little unfair.

AITA for paying for underground parking for my car but not my brother’s? My brother and I (32 and 28 year old men) work at the same company. We both commute in from about the same area, so we’ve got similar drive times. Our office building has two parking options: a regular outdoor lot that’s free but gets packed super early, or underground parking that costs $180/month but has guaranteed spots, security cameras, and protection from the weather.

Let’s see how this parking situation caused friction between the brothers.

I had a good win on Stake last month so I thought to splurge on the underground parking for my car. I drive a fairly new Audi that I saved up for, and honestly, I don’t want it sitting outside in the elements all day. Plus, I like being able to show up at 8:55 instead of 7:30 just to get a spot. My brother drives what can only be described as a beater – it’s a 2007 Honda with peeling paint and 200k+ miles. It runs fine, but it’s definitely seen better days.

Read on to find out how his brother reacted to his new parking spot.

When he found out I got underground parking, he got mad and said I should pay for his spot too since “I clearly have money to burn now.” I told him that it doesn’t make sense to pay $180/month for a car that’s worth maybe $2,000 total, and that if he wanted premium parking, he could pay for it himself. He called me an elitist jerk and has been giving me the cold shoulder at work.

Then the drama spilled out into the wider family.

Our parents think I should just pay for his spot to keep the peace since we work together, but I don’t think it’s my responsibility to upgrade his parking situation. The money I earn is mine, and I chose to spend it on protecting my investment. I don’t want to pay for my brother’s parking as well as my own. AITA?

There is no conceivable way in which the parking payment should be passed onto the younger brother.

Sure he has different priorities for his money, and his older brother is a little salty about it.

How is that his problem?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

It’s totally unfair.

