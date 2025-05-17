When You Are Shopping At Target, You Are Always Being Watched – And Not Just By The Cameras

When you go shopping, you might not notice it, but most stores will have some type of security present to help stop shoplifting.

This TikToker thinks she identified three ‘Store Walkers’, which are security professionals there to monitor shoppers.

She starts out the video in Target, looking at stuffed animals.

The caption at the top says, “Does TARGET have Floorwalkers?” and at the bottom she writes, “Target was completely empty until I picked up an item… Then 3 floorwalkers appeared.”

When she pans the video up, a woman dressed in normal clothes walks over and grabs a water cup nearby and she stands there kind of half looking at it.

The video caption changes to, “Notice how she stops so she can watch me… She insists she’s just interested in that cupthough.”

The person does seem to be watching her pretty closely.

Once that lady walked away, the caption changes to, “Then this guy walked around with me everywhere I went after that.”

She cuts to a video where an older gentleman is walking past.

The man does look at her briefly, but honestly she is the one following him at this point.

She wraps up with an extended quote that started off by saying, “It’s 9 AM, the store was completely empty. I did one full lap and only one customer was in the store, so I went to the toy aisle. As soon as I grab the rhino toy, they all appear.”

It is hard to say for sure whether these were Target security or not, but it does seem suspicious.

I never knew that this type of security existed.

You can see the full video and decide for yourself if this was Target keeping an eye on customers or not.

See the video here:

The people in the comments have a lot to say as well, check it out.

This person just looked into floor walkers.

This commenter makes a good point.

And here is someone who says they are acting like extras.

Are these really floor walkers or just other customers?

It is impossible to tell for sure, but I guess that would be the point if they really are paid security.

