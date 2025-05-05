Wife Volunteers For Multiple Organizations, But Her Husband Has A Problem With One And Won’t Tell Her Why

We’ve all had petty fights at some point or another.

But in this story, a husband has a bone to pick… with no reason in sight.

Let’s see how this unfolds.

AITA for not ‘including’ my husband I volunteer for my community in several different capacities. My husband has no issue with most of these commitments except for one. He will NOT give me a reason as to why but will made sly remarks every time I do something that involves this organization.

Hmm, what’s the beef?

This is not a very time consuming commitment either, it is once or twice a month for 2 hours at most. He plays softball 3 times a week, I rarely complain even if it leaves me doing 95% of the kids’ sports in the summer, so it is not like he gets no time to do things he loves. He also has no problem with another, much larger, volunteer commitment.

OK so it’s not a rational thing. But is it explicable?

There is an event with the volunteer organization that my husband doesn’t like this weekend. I did NOT invite him as he clearly has negative feelings about it but I did let him know I would be going. He did not say anything about it, but to be fair to him, he was at work but did not circle back later that evening. Now that the event is coming closer, he has suddenly a very huge issue with me going.

Sounds like this is a big deal for no reason. Wonder what hubby’s problem could be?

We have been arguing ALL day about it. He says I should respect his wishes and not go, but I say without a valid reason, I am still going. I do not know many people in this organization very well and I am going to hopefully be able to make some friends so planning and organizing events is less awkward, a sentiment which I have expressed to him. Now he is saying that I should have invited him. I am not sure why I would have invited him?

Yeah hubby wasn’t exactly asking for an invite. But now what does he expect?

He has made his disdain clear (again, with no reason given) and I have social anxiety on the best of days. So including him in this event, especially now, just seems like it wouldn’t be a good idea. Another fact is, I RSVP’d for ONE so I am not going to add another two days before the event. He does say he wants to spend more time with me, but we are literally hanging out every single day, make time for date nights, weekends away, etc. It just seems like an excuse? Am I missing something here? AITA for not outright inviting him?

Sounds like this husband wanted to be a minus one.

What do the comments have to say?

No one’s volunteering to stand up for this crappy husband.

And for good reason.

