Woman Asked Her Husband To Do Some Chores For Her Since It’s Her Birthday, Be He Said “It’s Not My Turn” And Refused To Do The Chores

Birthdays can be very exciting, especially when you’re looking forward to doing something special.

But is a birthday a free pass to get out of your chores? The birthday girl and her husband don’t agree about the answer to this question.

This woman ended up in tears after a disappointing start to her special day, and now she’s so upset that she doesn’t want to celebrate with her husband at all.

Read the full story below to find out why.

AITA for canceling birthday dinner with husband? I (28F) and husband (33M) are newlyweds. We have a pretty great relationship overall. We usually take trips each year for our birthdays as they are three weeks apart.

This woman shared her birthday requests with her husband.

But this year, we decided to stay local as we are saving for a house and just had our wedding. He asked me what I’d wanted to do this year. And I told him it would be sweet if he maybe got me Starbucks in the morning and take me to dinner tonight.

She wasn’t exempt from changing the cat’s litter on her birthday.

This morning, I woke up before him and walked our dogs. When I went back inside, he wished me a happy birthday. All is well. I told him the cat litter smells and to please change it. He responded with, “It’s not my turn, even if it’s it your birthday we have responsibilities as adults.”

Now, she’s upset.

I just didn’t, and ended up crying while I did it. I don’t know why, it struck me. On his birthday, I catered to him happily. He also never got me Starbucks to top it off and started an argument when he saw I was upset.

She wanted to go out with her friends instead.

I told him that instead tonight, I want to go out with my girls for dinner as I feel he’s already ruined my mood. He is upset and saying that I’m being unreasonable. AITA?

Birthdays are about making the other person feel special, not shoving their responsibilities in their face.

