Woman Brought Her Service Dog With Her To The Grocery Store, But Another Customer Started Screaming And Bashed Her On Social Media

Some people are way too judgmental and really just need to stay our of other people’s business.

Imagine bringing your service dog with you to the grocery store when another person starts yelling at you because you have a dog in a place that doesn’t allow dogs.

Would you ignore the crazy person, or would you try to explain the situation?

In today’s story, a woman with a service dog tries to explain the situation, but that’s definitely not the end of it!

Let’s see how this simple grocery trip turns quite dramatic.

AITA for carrying my service dog in a purse? I (24F) have type 1 diabetes, and have a service dog to alert when my blood sugar drops. He is a nine year old miniature poodle, and I’ve had him since I was 17. He’s getting close to retirement age, and he doesn’t move around as well as he used to. After a typical day, he’s wore out from all the walking by the time we get home. To accommodate this I bring a dog purse for him, so he’s still able to do his tasks, but he doesn’t have to do all of the walking.

A trip to the grocery store got pretty dramatic.

About a week ago we went grocery shopping, and he’s in his bag resting about on my hip. A woman with a large dog approached me and told me pets were not allowed. I told her he was my service dog, but she then starts screaming at me. People start to watch, I’m confused and embarrassed, but eventually she walks away.

It gets even worse.

I continue my shopping, I believe I had made it two isles away. She’s behind me screaming again, this time with an employee. I try to tell the employee that it’s my service dog but the woman continues to scream over me. Eventually the police were contacted, and after about an hour more of her behavior she was removed and trespassed. I thought that was the end of it.

That was definitely not the end of it!

To my utter shock, she has made 7 post on the city’s facebook page that went locally viral about me and my “fake” service dog, completely bashing me. These are including pictures of me, videos of me walking through the store, and she even posted my car/tag. The comments were almost all agreeing with her, even though in the video you can hear me say he’s a service dog. Since these post I’ve been getting harassed in public over my service dog frequently. I’ve even been asked to leave restaurants and stores over this. With how many people are taking her side in the comments on her post I think it’s possible I may be the jerk and just need to see it from a different perspective?

That woman sounds horrible!

Who is she to judge what a service dog looks like and how a service dog functions?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good point!

She wasn’t doing anything wrong.

Time to get a lawyer.

She definitely needs a service dog.

Here’s a suggestion about how to clear her name.

Her service dog could save her life!

Leave them both alone.

