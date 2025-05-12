Woman Called Out Another Woman’s Rude Behavior And Said She Was A Jerk, So Now The Other Woman Wants Her To Apologize

Basic manners matter wherever you are.

This woman was trying to get a drink at a bar, but a friend’s girlfriend cut in front of her.

She thought the friend’s girlfriend was rude and called her out on it, but now the friend’s girlfriend thinks this woman owes her an apology!

Read the full story below.

AITA for refusing to apologize after calling my friend’s girlfriend an AH I was out at a club with friends, waiting at the bar with one of them to order a drink. After about 5 minutes, another friend and his girlfriend came over and waited, too. When someone left the bar, I was waiting for them to fully clear out before stepping forward, but the girlfriend shoved in to take the spot.

This woman politely told the other woman that she was cutting in line.

I was annoyed, especially because I’ve seen her act in similar ways before to other people. But I told her politely that she had cut us. She looked at me, shrugged, and didn’t say anything or offer to get our drinks, too. After that, I called her a jerk.

The woman apologized to her and expected her to apologize, too.

The next day, she apologized for her behavior, and I thought it was resolved. But later, she told me I also needed to apologize for calling her a jerk. I said no.

She stands by her comment.

I tried to handle it respectfully, but she brushed me off. So, my comment was deserved. I also pointed out she probably wouldn’t have even reflected on her behavior if I hadn’t said it.

Now, the woman is upset.

She got extremely upset, saying she “doesn’t tolerate disrespect.” She also brought a few other girls from the group to tell me how wrong I was to call her names. I’m standing firm that I don’t owe her an apology. AITA?

They were both rude, but only one person apologized. Should they have both apologized?

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

You were not wrong, says this person.

Yup, this was exactly what happened.

How about this kind of apology?

Finally, short and straightforward.

Calling out rude behavior is never out of line.

