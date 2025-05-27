Woman Enjoys Crocheting During Her Lunch Break, But Her Coworker Thought She Was Being Rude And Reported Her To Their Manager

Some people start drama for no reason other than boredom. If you needed any more proof of that, here it is:

A woman’s coworker had beef with her CROCHETING while on her lunch break and even complained about it to their manager when she refused to stop.

Is crocheting really something to complain about?

Let’s read the story and see what happened.

AITA for telling my coworker, I don’t need to stop crocheting while on break bc they are there I (20, F) am starting to crochet again after a year’s break. And I am bringing my projects to work and ONLY crocheting on my lunch/rest breaks and I have been doing this for about 2 weeks now.

Sounds lovely.

Sometimes our lunch breaks line up with each and most of the time everyone is on their phone or in their own place. I am usually crocheting and listening to a podcast/watching a video (with my earphones in) and if someone wants to talk with me, I put my project down and take my earphones out, but if they don’t, I am working on the project.

She’s just minds her own business, but someone had a problem with it.

I got this one co worker, Mary, not her real name (mid 60s, F). About 2 days ago, she came into the break room and I was already there and I am crocheting, when I saw her. I said hi and smiled, then went back to my project. She sat down and was on her phone.

Mary seemed to be minding her own business as well, but she was quietly brewing.

About 10 minutes go by and I feel a tap on my shoulder, I look up and see Mary. I stop crocheting and pause what I was listening to. I asked Mary what’s up and she said it was rude to be crocheting while she was here. I am surprised as she is basically always on her phone and watching a video (without earphones, so she can hear what she is watching, which is usually Facebook reels).

She stood up for herself. Mary wasn’t expecting that.

I apologized but said I am not stopping crocheting on my lunch breaks bc she is there. She got mad and complained to my manager about me. My manager said I am allowed to crochet on my breaks, but I should be more aware of how rude it can be to others(?) Some of my other coworkers are on my side and others see Mary’s view. I have been staying away from Mary at the moment. But I don’t know. AITA?

She’s creating a hostile environment by quietly crocheting, apparently.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this situation.

