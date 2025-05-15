Woman Goes Wedding Dress Shopping With Her Mom And Best Friend, But Her Future Mother-In-Law Thinks She Should’ve Been Invited Too

Imagine that you’re getting married and you’ve made an appointment to go wedding dress shopping.

Who is going with you?

In today’s story, one woman invites her mom and best friend to go shopping with her, but after the fact she finds out that her mother-in-law wanted to go too.

Now she’s not sure how to fix the situation.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not inviting my MIL to my wedding dress appointment and not telling her where I was going? This whole discussion started because I ordered the bridesmaid dresses without asking for my MIL’s opinion. The reason? Well, the two times I did ask her before, she called my friends ugly or fat (none of them are fat) and complained about either the models I chose or the colors. No matter what I picked, she had something negative to say.

Her MIL is upset that she missed the wedding dress appointment too.

So this time, I just went ahead and ordered them without running it by her. Then she found out I had also gone to a wedding dress appointment without telling her, and that somehow became an even bigger issue. I didn’t tell my MIL I was going because, honestly, I didn’t think it was a big deal. Not telling someone something isn’t the same as lying—I just didn’t feel the need to share every little detail of my plans.

She didn’t think not telling her was a big deal.

She’s always criticizing me, which is why I simply told her that my mom had some things to do in that city, so I went with her. She found out because my fiancé mentioned it, and I never told him not to. I honestly didn’t think I had to—this wasn’t some big secret, just a personal choice. But when she found out, she got upset and accused me of lying to her, saying that she wasn’t mad about not being invited, but that I had been dishonest by not telling her.

She tried to invite her to another appointment.

To make it fair, I even offered to book another appointment in a different city (closer to her) and invited her to join. But instead of appreciating that, she dismissed it, saying it “doesn’t have the magic anymore.” It felt like the real issue wasn’t that she wanted to be included, but that she wanted to be there for the first moment and have control over it.

There was another good reason not to invite her MIL.

Also, I took my best friend with me, who is also getting married, and she tried on dresses too. If MIL had been there, she would have absolutely given her opinions on my best friend’s choices as well, which would’ve been uncomfortable and not her place.

Her MIL sounds so exhausting!

Now she’s acting hurt and making passive-aggressive comments like, “I guess you made the right choice,” implying that I’m intentionally pushing her away. I don’t feel like I did anything wrong—this was just something I wanted to do for myself. But now I’m wondering… AITAH for not telling her I was going and not inviting her?

I feel bad for this woman having to deal with this crazy mother-in-law for the rest of her married life.

She sounds exhausting, and they’re not even married yet!

