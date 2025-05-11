Woman Got A DM From Her Ex’s New Girlfriend, And Her Ex Got Mad At Her For Telling His Girlfriend The Truth

A cheating husband will always keep secrets or make up stories.

AITAH for telling my ex husband’s new girlfriend the truth after she found out he was using old photos of me to impress her My ex-husband and I were married for four years. Behind closed doors, he was emotionally manipulative, constantly tearing me down and making me feel small and worthless. He cheated with a coworker, and I left.

Two years later, his new girlfriend DMs me. She found pictures of me on his phone, like old date nights and vacations. He told her they were her memories. He literally reused photos of our past and passed them off as his efforts in their relationship.

She asked if they were mine. I told her the truth that he cheated. That he never planned anything. And that he made me feel like a burden in my own marriage.

She broke up with him. Now, he’s blowing up my phone, calling me bitter and toxic. He told me I ruined his chance at happiness. That I should feel flattered he still had pics of me So, AITA for telling her the truth when she asked? Or should I have stayed out of it?

