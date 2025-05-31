Woman Grows Distant From Her Friends After Her Fibromyalgia Diagnosis, And One Of Her Friends Refuses To Continue Relaying Messages To Their Mutual Friends

What would you do if someone in your close circle of friends suddenly grew distant from you?

Would you ask them what’s wrong, or would you keep your distance and give them space?

In today’s story, one woman asks her friend what’s wrong, and when she finds out, she says “no” to her friend’s request.

Did she make the right decision?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for refusing to meddle in a fight between my friends ? For a while now one of my friends has been distant from our friend’s group. Lets call that friend Felicia (F21). While she still talked to me she didn’t want to hang out as long as our two other friends were here (let’s call them Mia F21 and Lana F21). At the beginning of the we figured that she was feeling bad (she had recently been diagnosed with fibromyalgia) and the three of us were there for her all summer and kept making sure she knew she wasn’t alone.

Felicia grew even more distant.

A few months later tho she was being very distant, we figured she might needed some alone time to process what was happening. Mia and Lana know how to give a person space better than I do so I still kept on texting Felicia from time to time. She answered but very coldly. A few more weeks passed and she was now being very cold and sometimes even snappy to Mia and Lana, so I invited Felicia to dinner in order to break the ice.

Felicia opened up to her.

I asked her what was wrong and she told me that she felt like they weren’t there enough for her and that she was disappointed in them and a little bit in me too. She said that she felt like we didn’t take her illness seriously enough and felt alienated from the group because of that. She also said that she didn’t feel like she was being considered as highly in the group as the others. She told me to repeat this to the girls but I refused.

She thinks Felicia should tell them herself.

I was frank and told her that it shouldn’t be me. She used to this a lot when she was in a fight with someone she would tell everything to someone and then tell that person to go and repeat it to the concerned person. I don’t think its a healthy way to do it and its a bit childish. I told her that she needed to speak to them herself and that the best I can do is warn them that she needed to talk to them and organize a sort of meeting.

Felicia didn’t like that suggestion.

She got mad and called me a jerk because I wasn’t respecting the way she wants to express her feelings. I usually own up to my mistakes but this time it doesn’t really feel like one ? So AITA here?

I don’t think she did anything wrong.

Her friend really should talk to their other friends herself.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She made the right decision.

Felicia needs to express her feelings herself.

She is not a carrier pigeon.

Felicia is being immature.

These friends really need to get together and talk.

Before it’s really too late.

