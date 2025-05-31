Woman Picked The Date For Her Wedding, But Her Brother Wants Her To Choose A Different One Because Of His Anniversary
Would you be mad at a family member if they chose to get married on a date that was a week before your own wedding anniversary?
Or would you not see a problem with this at all?
In today’s story, a brother and sister are on opposite sides of this argument, but there’s a wedding to plan, which means a decision about the wedding date has to made soon.
What is the right decision?
Let’s read all the details to decide.
AITA for getting married the same month my brother did?
Am I the jerk for /thinking/ of picking my wedding date for May 23rd of next year when my brother got married last year on May 31st?
I’ve been planning my wedding for only two weeks and talked to my mother about some dates that I liked (23 and 13 have always been my favorite numbers) and let her know that May 23rd would be perfect weather where I live and it’s a weekend.
She seemed hesitant about the dates and tried to keep suggesting other times like June when it would be too hot.
I didn’t think anything much of it cause her and my dad are moving in March next year and thought she was maybe thinking it was too close to that.
Her brother wants her to change the wedding date.
Fast forward to me calling my brother and his family for Easter (I always have to call them, they never consider calling me) and even made sure they were out of church (they didn’t go) to do so.
After the kids run away and get distracted he starts nagging on me about the day and said it wasn’t right to pick a day so close to his as it would interfere with his anniversary.
My thinking is theres a week prior to when I would want them to be here which I wouldn’t even expect a full week honestly, I’d just be happy with them for the day, (I drove 9 hours by myself to his wedding and stayed 3 days before) and so the week after the wedding would give them plenty of time to go home and be able to do something even closer to their date to do something.
Plus their date is the 31st so they could even do something the day or week after?!
Here’s the text her brother sent.
He sent me this: “I didn’t mean anything bad about having your wedding on the 23rd I’m just saying it’s a week away from ours and that takes time away from us having our anniversary because we have to come up there and celebrate your wedding. That’s what I mean by too close. It’s just not right. Aunt autumn did the same thing to mom and dad there anniversary is on July 5th autumn’s wedding is on the 7th there’ll spend their anniversary driving. As will we”
I haven’t responded yet.
What do you think, Reddit?
Give it to me straight.
Planning her wedding a week before her brother’s anniversary hardly means that her brother will be driving on his anniversary.
They don’t overlap at all!
Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.
This woman got married on the same day as her brother-in-law.
Seriously, does he think he owns the whole month?
Her brother and sister-in-law are the only ones who care about their anniversary date.
This family celebrates their anniversaries together.
Her brother is being ridiculous!
It’s one day.
