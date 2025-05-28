Woman Picked Up A Few Tomatoes In A Grocery Store, So Another Nosy Shopper Felt The Urge To Scold Her For Bad Etiquette

Choosing produce is usually a hands-on experience that few people question.

AITA for touching “all” of the produce while shopping? I (28F) am minding my business shopping around at Sprouts when I go over to the produce section. I go to the other side of produce because there are a lot of people in the spot I needed to go to. I’m looking at the tomatoes on display and I pick up one, set it down, then pick up a different one.

This random lady and her young son come over to where I am, and she stands there beside my cart just staring at the tomatoes. I’m about to pick up another tomato when she says to me, “You’re not supposed to touch them.” I look up, and she’s looking at the tomatoes, then at me.

I say, “Um what?” She says, “You’re not supposed to touch all the produce.” Now I’m standing there confused because I’ve never heard of that before.

So I ask her, “I don’t understand, why wouldn’t I touch the produce?” Then she tells me, “Other people eat the produce you touch. You’re not supposed to touch them all.”

I took a second to think about it. I respond with, “Well, that’s why you wash it when you get home. Do you not wash your produce after you buy it?” She didn’t respond back to my question. I’m still looking at the tomato in my hand, and she continues to stand there staring at them.

Eventually, she goes to the organic side and gets one from there. I touched a total of three tomatoes. Is there an unspoken rule about touching produce at the grocery store that I don’t know about? AITA here?

