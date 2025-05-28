Woman Reneged On Her Offer For Her Friends To Use Her Car During Their Trip, So They Got Annoyed Because They Planned Their Trip Around Using Her Car

Letting others drive your car can be anxiety-inducing.

If you had friends visiting from out of town, would you let them borrow your car, or would you suggest that they get a rental car?

This woman originally offered to let her friends use her car while they were in town, but she doesn’t think that’s such a good idea anymore.

Check out the full story for all the details.

AITA if I tell my friends to rent a car? A few of my friends want to vacation in my state in September. I offered them a place to stay. I also offered my annual companion ticket to help them both fly here for cheaper.

This woman offered to lend her car to her friends.

Originally, I mentioned that they could use my car while they were here, but now, the thought of that is giving me immense anxiety. It’s a great and reliable car.

She realized the car was very precious to her.

And even though it’s old, it’s genuinely my most-prized possession. It’s the one thing I own outright. I don’t think our friendship would be the same. I can’t cope if something broke on it or an accident happened while they were out driving it.

So, she suggested they rent a car instead.

Given my reflection on that, I suggested that they look into rental cars today, and they acted very annoyed. When I called them on it, they said they planned their whole trip around using my car. AITA?

This is why it’s a good idea to think things through before suggesting them. It’s too bad she ever offered to let them use her car.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

You are allowed to change your mind!

