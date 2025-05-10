Woman Told Her Parents That She Doesn’t Want Her Mentally Disabled Sister To Join Them For Dinner, So Now The Whole Family Is Upset With Her

It could get tough to always include a sibling with a disability at every occasion, but family time doesn’t mean excluding family members with disabilities.

AITA for not caring if my sister visits and not wanting to change my plans? I (24F) have two siblings: Aaron (26M) and Dorothy (28F). Aaron is my best friend. We have an apartment together in a city, a little drive from our parents. Dorothy is mentally disabled. She’s like a 6-year-old in a woman’s body.

Our parents are going to visit us in the city later this month. Aaron and I want to take them to our favorite restaurant in our city. It’s a delicious Mexican place. I can’t even name a favorite dish, because everything is so good.

My mom asked us to change the restaurant because Dorothy won’t eat Mexican food. I declined. My mom came over with Dorothy the next day because apparently that really upset her. I don’t feel like we should have to change our plans and eat at McDonald’s.

My mom said it’s a bigger problem that we’ve never really tried to include Dorothy. I’ll be honest, I don’t like Dorothy. It’s nothing personal. Our parents actually did keep things pretty equal growing up. But I’m 24.

I’m not super interested in censoring my speech. I don’t like talking about Disney princesses, either. I don’t like real kids for the same reason. I told my mom maybe just her and Dad can come so everyone can eat. I’d honestly prefer it that way just for once.

My mom said “I think we’re done here” and she walked out. My dad called and said I need to apologize to both my mom and Dorothy. He said mom said Dorothy cried the whole way home, because I said I don’t like her. That’s not what I said.

I don’t even know if that’s true, because my mom exaggerates. I’ve never said that to her face. Aaron says he agrees with me about the restaurant but I shouldn’t have said that.

I would assume even a child could find something to eat at a Mexican restaurant, but the meal is about family time, not excluding family members.

