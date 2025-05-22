Woman Unsends A Text To Her Husband By Mistake, Then He Spends The Whole Day Fuming Even Though He’s The One With A History Of Cheating

Some people overreact to the smallest things, especially when guilt from the past is still hanging around.

So, what would you do if you unsent a text message and your partner automatically assumed the worst?

Would you find a way to prove you’re not lying?

Or would you question everything about your entire relationship?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this exact predicament after she accidentally sent her husband the same video twice.

Here’s where things stand.

AITA for unsending a text to my husband? So, this morning, I was kind of napping, and when I got up to check my messages, my husband had texted me. I went to text him back, but somehow I sent a video that I had sent him the day before. Instead of explaining, I just hit unsend. Well, turns out that really set him off, and he stewed on, mad all day.

She has a very limited social circle, so her husband’s reaction left her confused.

For context, I work from home for our own business that doesn’t involve anyone else (no customers), don’t have a car, and live in the middle of nowhere. Meaning I quite literally talk to nobody besides my husband, daughter, mom, and the occasional vendor. I can’t think of a reason for him not to trust me, but that was definitely what he alluded to. Also, HE has cheated in the past, not me. We’ve been married for over 20 years; together since I was 15. AITA?

Wow! Talk about an overreaction.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about his actions.

According to this person, there may be another woman.

Things went downhill pretty quickly for this guy.

It is sus, but c’mon.

As this comment explains, she has nothing to prove.

He needs to let it go.

Obviously, it was a simple mistake, but he’s making it into something bigger.

There’s something not adding up here.

