Woman Wanted To Celebrate Mother’s Day With Her Family, But Her Husband Called Her Selfish

Mother’s Day is a special time to honor and appreciate mothers.

This woman wanted to celebrate Mother’s Day with her husband and kids, but her husband refused because he was still mourning the passing of his mother who died 11 years ago.

Who would you side with? Read the story below.

AITA for not taking my husbands (34m) feelings into consideration for mothers day? My husband (34M) doesn’t want to celebrate Mother’s Day because his mom passed 11 years ago. I (34F) want to do something for Mother’s Day. I want to celebrate with him and our 3 kids.

This woman’s husband calls her selfish for wanting to celebrate.

He’s saying I’m being selfish for not putting his feeling into consideration. I lost my dad 3 years ago, yet I don’t let that stop us from doing anything on Father’s Day.

Now, she’s wondering if she was indeed in the wrong.

So, am I not putting his feelings into consideration? Am I being selfish? He also forgot our anniversary on April 21st. I’m feeling like I don’t matter anymore.

No one should be called out for wanting to celebrate their family’s love.

