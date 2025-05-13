Woman Was Ignored By Her Boyfriend Too Many Times, So She Decided To Give Him A Taste Of His Own Medicine

Some people give little importance to their relationship with their partner.

What would you do if you sent your partner a message, and they failed to respond for a long time? Would you see this as no big deal, or would it bother you and make you feel like you weren’t a priority?

This woman explains that her boyfriend constantly brushes her off whenever he is with friends, so she decided to show him how this makes her feel.

Read the story below for all the details.

The unsent message I had a relationship with a guy. He often ignored me when he was busy with his friends. I would sent him a message to say I was thinking about him or wanted to see him. But he would reply hours later, or sometimes, not at all, as if my day wasn’t important enough to him.

This woman thought about returning the favor to him.

One day, he had a whole weekend without hearing from me. So, I had the idea to return the favor. Rather than sending him a simple message, I wrote a long, sincere, and thoughtful message telling him I’d missed him and that we needed to talk.

She postponed sending the message to her boyfriend.

I reread it several times to get it perfect. But before sending it, I decided to leave it alone… for a whole day. I knew he’d be impatient. So I let him stew.

He replied, saying he was sorry about his behavior.

When I finally sent the message, he replied immediately, all stressed out. He was wondering what was going on. He told me he wanted to talk, too, and that he was sorry for his behavior.

And she sent a sarcastic response.

I replied, “Yeah, I know. But you see, I was just busy this weekend. Same as you. No response for hours is totally acceptable, right?” He never took the time to reply to me again after that.

Sometimes the only way for someone to understand how you feel is to put them in the same position.

Sometimes, silence is the best response.

