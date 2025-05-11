Woman Was Invited To A Party Where She Doesn’t Know Anyone, So She Decided To Leave After An Hour Because She Was Bored

Going to a party where you don’t know anyone can be awkward.

If you went to a party where you didn’t know anyone and ended up feeling bored, would you stay until the end of the party anyway, or would you leave early?

This woman was invited by her friend to a birthday party where she didn’t know anyone except the friend who invited her.

She ended up leaving early, but she’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Check out the full story for all the details.

AITA for leaving a party early because no one was talking to me? My friend invited me to her boyfriend’s birthday party. I don’t really know him well, but I wanted to support her. So I went, just because I like her.

This woman didn’t know anyone at the party except her friend.

I showed up on time, brought a gift, and tried to make conversation, but most people already knew each other and were sticking to their own groups. I barely knew any of those people. My friend was busy hosting and didn’t really have time to talk.

So she left after an hour.

About an hour passed of me sitting there pretty much by myself and drinking. After only a few polite exchanges, I decided to leave. I messaged her later that evening and wished her a good night.

Her friend was disappointed.

She responded saying she was disappointed I “bailed so early.” She said that it seemed like I didn’t want to be there. Now, I’m wondering if I really did something wrong. AITA?

I don’t think she did anything wrong by leaving the party early.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

If the vibes were off, just go out the door.

