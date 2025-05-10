Woman Was Tired Of Her Neighbor Being Inconsiderate About Her Parking Space, So She Refused To Help Him When He Asked Her For A Favor
Being a good neighbor is a two-way street.
This woman has to park on the curb in front of her house, but her neighbor’s constant guests often park in a way that makes it impossible for her to park there.
Her neighbor doesn’t care that this is inconvenient for her, but he had the nerve to ask her for a favor.
AITA refusing to check ring footage for my neighbors car getting scratched
I live in a nice neighborhood.
The driveway has room for 2 cars.
It’s reserved for my dad and his girlfriend.
I park on the curb in front of our house that fits 2 cars comfortably.
Guests of their neighbor would always park on the curb in front of their house.
My neighbor constantly has guests over, and the guests constantly park on that curb in front of our house.
Which wouldn’t be an issue if they parked properly, but they don’t.
They never do.
They park directly in the middle of the curb, leaving no room for other cars.
This woman would find a parking space far away from their place.
I work a closing shift, as well.
So, I’ve been forced to find parking in the next street or park and walk back home in the cold rainy nights.
Sometimes, I even had to lug 10 to 20 lbs. worth of items.
They don’t care about the situation.
My dad has talked to them several times, telling their guests to leave room for other cars to park, as well.
But they don’t care.
The same thing just happens the next day.
My neighbor got a new truck, and someone dinked it.
He came over today and asked if we can check our ring footage to see if it caught anything on camera.
I was the only one at home, so I just said no, and shut the door on him.
He never had any neighborly courtesy over me having to walk the next street over or from a park to get home at like 12 am in heavy rain.
So, I did not care if his car got a scratch.
My dad saw the ring camera and asked me what happened.
I explained to him, and he told me I shouldn’t do that because it made us look bad.
But we did check the footage and our cameras never caught anything anyways, so it isn’t our issue.
But, AITA?
Being neighborly goes both ways.
Courtesy is a two-way street.
