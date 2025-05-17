Woman Was Told She Couldn’t Park In The Post Office Parking Lot Without Buying Stamps, So She Bought A Single Stamp Just To Comply With The Rule

Some rules are way too easy to follow.

What would you do if there was an almost empty parking lot at a business near an apartment you were visiting but you were told you had to buy something from the business in order to park there? Would you buy something, or would you find somewhere else to park?

This woman frequently visits a patient in a small rural town. The only nearby parking is at a post office.

A post office employee insisted that she needed to buy something in order to park there.

Read the full story below to see how the story plays out.

Stamp of approval I’m a home health nurse in rural Pennsylvania. One of my patients lives in a little village type area on the edge of a bigger town. There is no parking for his apartment below a shop, and there’s no street parking.

This woman parks at the post office parking lot.

There is the little village post office right across the road, so I’ve been parking there. The post office parking lot can probably hold at least twenty cars; although, there ever seems to be a max of two people inside there at a time.

A postal worker said she couldn’t park there unless she buys stamps.

Last week, my nurse practioner and I were leaving this guy’s house. A postal worker popped her head out of the door. They asked if we were there to buy stamps. We said no. And she said we can’t park there if we weren’t buying stamps.

So, she bought a stamp.

Cue malicious compliance. I went out to that person’s house today, and went inside the post office. I bought one single $0.58 stamp. Then, I went across the road and saw my patient.

When the worker asked, she emphasized “just one stamp.”

I’m pretty sure it was the same clerk from last week. And I’m fairly certain she recognized me because she asked, “Just one single stamp?” Yup, just one stamp!

She did what she was told to do!

If one stamp is all it takes, then let me buy one.

