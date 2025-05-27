Woman Was Upset That A Neighbor Started Parking In Front Of Her House, So She Did Some Digging And Found Out The Neighbor Was Doing Something Illegal

Your neighbors can be your friends or your foe.

Can’t park in front of your own house? Whoops, no more secondary income. I live in a small neighborhood with maybe 20 total homes. Each home has about 50+ feet of road frontage, three+ car garages, and large driveways, and parking is permitted on both sides of the street.

So, typically, there’s no issue — until recently.

As such, there’s never a reason to park in front of a home that isn’t yours/that you’re not visiting unless there’s some sort of event. Most of the neighbors are friendly and know each other, so in the time I’ve lived here, parking has never been an issue. Until last month. Last month, a neighbor from the far other end of the development started parking daily (and overnight) in the smack-dab middle of our property’s road frontage.

Giving her the benefit of the doubt, the OP tried to be patient.

Odd, but maybe she’s having work done on her driveway and wants to park…away from the fumes? Idk, things happen, not a big deal. But after five nights of this, I’m getting a little fed up. The yard guys can’t cut the grass where her car is located, deliveries of large items are postponed because they can’t get up our driveway without the extra turning radius.

And then came the note…

So, I leave a note (I know, I know) on her windshield. It’s a quick note explaining that it’d normally be a non-issue, but we have some deliveries coming, and it’d help us if she could move her car back to her home this week.

But the response isn’t what you’d expect.

No response, but the note is gone the next morning. The car is still there, and our other neighbor texts us. “Hey OP, you may want to watch out for Mean Neighbor. She started cussing me out for the note left on her windshield and said it was public property, so she could park there as much as she wants.” Not cool, but since I don’t want to pick a fight, what is there to be done?

That’s when the OP got smart.

The next time she moves her car, I pull my own in front of my house. This does NOT make her happy, and she spends the next few days flipping off my Ring doorbell from the street, and leaving notes on my car that are never threatening but never kind. Game on.

This is when things get really crazy.

It didn’t take much digging to realize there were regularly unusual, out of state cars parked at her actual home, and even less digging to find her home listed on AirBnB (for way more per night than her entire mortgage). A few quick calls to the County, and wouldn’t you know it? AirBnB and short term rentals are completely forbidden, no exceptions, in our neighborhood.

And it doesn’t end there…

On top of that, the County Zoning Commissioner finds out she’s been renting out her home for almost half a decade, and each rental violation equates to a $250 fine. You can do the math. I’m not sure what happened after, but we do know she received a court order of some sort, and more importantly, that she’s stopped parking in front of our house. Guess she had to find a job that didn’t include flipping people off all day.

