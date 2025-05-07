Woman’s Boyfriend Implied She Wasn’t Capable Of Getting A Paralegal Job At A Law Firm, So She Pulled Proved Him Wrong In Legendary Fashion

If you have seen Legally Blonde, you will totally understand where the woman telling today’s story is coming from.

She was sharing her aspirations with her then boyfriend, when he had the audacity to imply she wasn’t capable of getting a job at a law firm as a paralegal.

She proved him wrong and then some.

Let’s read her story.

My extremely tiny and petty Legally Blonde moment My three year odyssey of spite finally came together yesterday. When I was a fresh college grad in 2022 (21, f at the time), I dated an attorney for about 3 months (27, m). He was a talented lawyer, spoke lucidly about what he did for work, and I trusted his opinions about the legal profession.

She respected him, but he didn’t respect her back.

So, after I finished a postgrad internship, I told him my real postgrad aspiration was to get a job at a law firm as a paralegal, and work as one until I was ready to apply for law school. He literally scoffed at me and told me I would be better off as a court clerk.

He was patronizing her.

I don’t mean to harp on court clerks at all, it is a very difficult job, but it is more administrative in nature, and from the way he said it, it was exceedingly clear he meant the comment to be derogatory. He didn’t elaborate on why he said this, but it was implied.

To her, that was very personal.

I was taken aback and really, really hurt, but at 21 I hadn’t learned to have a spine yet, so I brushed it off. A few weeks later, I was working my first paralegal job; we broke up shortly after for reasons I’m sure you can guess. Anyway, he was right that I’m not going to be a paralegal.

She went above and beyond.

I took my LSAT last fall, scored in the 98th percentile, sent out my apps, committed to UC Berkeley Law yesterday (ranked about 90 spots above his law school, but who’s counting?) and am going to become a lawyer. He is currently blocked on LinkedIn after I was the recipient of some profile creeping from him, but today I’m going to unblock him so he can see.

I can totally see this as an Elle Woods moment.

Definitely reminiscent of the scene from Legally Blonde where she gets the prestigious internship. “Remember those hours we spent in the hot tub on spring break? 😏 Well, this is SO MUCH BETTER THAN THAT!!!!!”

Take that!

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

*Confused look, fluttering eyelashes*

A fun story.

Yes!

Another reader chimes in.

We need more Elle Woods in this world.

Works every time!

She gave him a lesson and discovered what she is capable of, just like Elle Woods.

“You must always have faith in people. Most importantly, you must always have faith in yourself.”

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.