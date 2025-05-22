Woman’s Partner Brought Her Unsweetened Tea And Food, And When She Refused Them He Called Her Ungrateful

Communication is key in any relationship.

In this woman’s case, though, it’s not going well, since she and her partner are arguing even because of small day-to-day situations.

But after her husband called her ‘ungrateful’, she’s wondering if she’s the problem.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA/Am I Ungrateful? My partner is adamant that I am an ungrateful person based on 2 recent situations. He went to pick up some food for us. I gave him my exact order and specifically said no drink. He came back with an unsweetened tea for me.

Uh-oh. She didn’t beat around the bush.

I told him I don’t want it and that I’m not sure why he would get me an unsweetened tea when I have not once drank an unsweetened tea in the 8 years I’ve known him (or ever before that).

He didn’t take it well.

He said that I am ungrateful and that I should still say ‘thank you’ because he thought that I would want it. I said I would not say thank you for that, because it is more thoughtless, since he doesn’t know that I don’t drink unsweet tea. I did thank him for going to pick up the food and he thanked me for paying for it.

But then another situation happened.

I was filing our daughter’s nails and he asked me if I was putting her down for a nap after I was done. I said “No, she’ll need to eat lunch first” and he asked if he should make her lunch and I said ‘yes, please’. As he was making it, we talked across the room about him saving some of the pork for me, for my lunch. After he made her lunch, he went ahead and made my plate and started heating up my food.

But she didn’t ask him to.

He had not asked me if I was hungry or wanted my food. He assumed. When I found out he had heated my food up, I said ‘I am not hungry yet’ and felt frustrated that my food was now sitting in the microwave half heated up when I wasn’t ready to eat. He said I was ungrateful and should have said thank you for his thoughtfulness.

Wow.

I said I would not say thank you for that because he should have asked me if I was ready to eat my lunch before he started heating it up. AITA?

I think all these “shoulds” are uncalled for, from both parties.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

YBE.

This person has a different take.

This commenter keeps it short.

Another reader chimes in.

Exactly.

Quite often, less is more.

If they just talked less and listened more, their communication would instantly improve.

