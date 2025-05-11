Young Lady Was Always Treated As The Babysitter, So She Decided To Skip The Family Vacation To Disneyland

It’s always unfair for the childless adult to become the unofficial babysitter of the family.

This teenage girl was promised a special trip to Disneyland to celebrate her graduation, but when her sister and her kids showed up at the airport, she knew she would be their babysitter.

She quickly devised a plan to avoid the trip.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for “losing” my passport to avoid babysitting on my vacation? I (17F) still live at home. My sister (28F) is married. She has two kids (5 and 3 years old). Whenever she comes over to visit, my parents and her stick me with the kids.

This woman is complaining about being the unofficial nanny of her sister’s kids.

This wouldn’t be a problem except she doesn’t visit for an evening. She will come for a week. And for that week, I’m an unpaid nanny. If we go out to a restaurant, I have to entertain them because my mom needs to talk to my sister and BIL. You get the picture.

Her parents planned that they would all go to Disneyland.

My parents decided we would be going to Disneyland to celebrate my graduation, and since this was my last summer before I became an adult. I asked who was going, and they said it was just the three of us, but when we got to the airport, my sister and her family were there. Strangely enough, they were also going to Disneyland.

She pretended her passport was missing.

I went into my backpack and grabbed my passport. I put it in my sock. When we got to the international security, I couldn’t find it. We looked everywhere. I had to Uber home, and I missed my flight. Oh well, I get to stay home by myself for a week of peace and quiet.

Her parents are mad at her, saying she ruined their vacation.

My parents were very mad at me for losing my passport. The money they spent on my flight and entrance was wasted. Darn! My mom and sister have both been posting about how hard it is to be at Disneyland with two little ones. They both posted that I ruined the vacation by being so thoughtless.

Her dad, however, understood what happened and said he could have played along.

My dad says he knows why I did it and he understands, but he says I should have let him know, so he didn’t waste money. He said he would have gone along with my ruse. I feel bad about wasting money, but I have been to Disneyland before, and I will go again later by myself or with friends.

How could she let her dad know ahead of time since she didn’t find out her sister was going until they got to the airport?

Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

When people won’t respect your boundaries, sometimes you have to create your own escape plan.

