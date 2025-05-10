Young Woman Looked Forward To A Solo Adventure To Disney, But Her Mother’s Anxiety Threatened To Hold Her Back

Solo travel can be the perfect way to find yourself, but one woman’s overprotective mother tried to pack her own fears in the suitcase.

She had her solo Disney trip all mapped out, but with her mom calling it unsafe, she was left juggling emotional hand-holding and her own need for independence.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my mom I’m going on this trip whether she likes it or not? I (21F) am planning to go on a trip to Disney soon in a few months, and my mom doesn’t want me to go alone. She wants me to go with someone.

I had planned to go with my half-sister (20F), but she let me know her aunt has passed and she could not come, which I’m fine with. My sister agrees I should go by myself, as I could have lots of fun without being tied down to anyone the whole week.

She fears her mother’s anxiety could threaten to overshadow the entire experience.

But I am worried if I go by myself, my mom would probably be ticked, even after I place boundaries and let her know I will contact her regularly while I’m there.

She has repeatedly made multiple attempts to make me reschedule, but I have had my mind set on this for a while, and I will not change the dates regardless of what she tells me.

How can I talk and express to her that I would feel a lot better by myself on this trip — to try new things and explore myself — without having to feel like an AH and just going without a word? AITA?

Some trips are just meant to be taken alone.

Let’s hear what Reddit had to say.

This user thinks this vacationer is much too old to have to ask her mother for permission.

Surely there’s a compromise to be had here.

This user believes she can still have a fun and safe vacation and still appease her mother.

Maybe it’s time to just stand up and be firm with her mother.

A newfound sense of independence was the true journey.

