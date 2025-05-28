Younger Kid Disrespected Boundaries With A Water Gun On The School Bus, So Older Teen Soaked Him With His Water Bottle

Sharing space on a school bus can test anyone’s patience, especially when faced with a middle schooler who knows no boundaries.

When one high schooler found himself in the splash zone of an eighth grader’s disrespect, the situation escalated with a call home to the parents.

AITA, I threw water at a 8th grader I’m a 16-year-old guy, and there’s this 8th grader (13-year-old boy) who sits across from me on the school bus.

He brought a water gun and threatened to shoot water at me. I firmly told him no because my phone and AirPods were out, and I didn’t want them to get wet.

But the eighth grader didn’t care.

The little guy squirted water at me five times despite my repeated refusals.

After the fifth time, I took out my water bottle and drenched him and his bag. Now his parents want to talk to me. AITA for throwing water at him to protect my phone and AirPods?

It may not have been the most mature response, but it sure was effective.

What did Reddit make of this?

The school bus is a wild place.

The parents seem to be missing the part of the story where he asked the kid to stop multiple times.

Contrary to what many entitled parents believe, their kids are far from model citizens.

To put it briefly: HE STARTED IT.

He may not have started the water fight, but he sure finished it.

