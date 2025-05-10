‘You’re telling me I don’t have to stink up my house?’ – Publix Grocery Store Customer Shared A Little-Known Secret About The Seafood Counter

I had no idea people could do this!

I’m talking about the special treatment customers can get at Publix stores.

A TikTokker named Elliot posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about the recent Publix seafood hack he learned.

Elliot said, “So supposedly you can go to Publix and you can get them to cook slash steam your seafood for you that you buy there.”

He said the workers will season and butter your seafood and he added, “You’re telling me I don’t have to stink up my house?”

Elliot asked a Publix worker for shrimp with Cajun seasoning and lobster tails with Old Bay seasoning.

Elliot showed viewers the finished product and said, “Wow, that was fast. That took less than five minutes. This fresh shrimp with Cajun seasoning for eight dollars and thirty-one cents. This is a lot of shrimp, and this is seasoned so well.”

He continued, “Look at that. Two fresh lobster tails with Old Bay on it. Wow. And this was eleven dollars and ninety-eight cents.”

Elliot added, “Fresh lobster and shrimp. I think that’s a really good deal. Why cook it at home?”

Elliot posted a follow-up video and gave viewers a review of his food.

