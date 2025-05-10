May 10, 2025 at 2:49 am

‘You’re telling me I don’t have to stink up my house?’ – Publix Grocery Store Customer Shared A Little-Known Secret About The Seafood Counter

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about publix

TikTok/@callmebelly

I had no idea people could do this!

I’m talking about the special treatment customers can get at Publix stores.

A TikTokker named Elliot posted a video on the social media platform and told viewers about the recent Publix seafood hack he learned.

man talking about publix grocery store

TikTok/@callmebelly

Elliot said, “So supposedly you can go to Publix and you can get them to cook slash steam your seafood for you that you buy there.”

He said the workers will season and butter your seafood and he added, “You’re telling me I don’t have to stink up my house?”

Elliot asked a Publix worker for shrimp with Cajun seasoning and lobster tails with Old Bay seasoning.

parking lot of a publix grocery store

TikTok/@callmebelly

Elliot showed viewers the finished product and said, “Wow, that was fast. That took less than five minutes. This fresh shrimp with Cajun seasoning for eight dollars and thirty-one cents. This is a lot of shrimp, and this is seasoned so well.”

He continued, “Look at that. Two fresh lobster tails with Old Bay on it. Wow. And this was eleven dollars and ninety-eight cents.”

Elliot added, “Fresh lobster and shrimp. I think that’s a really good deal. Why cook it at home?”

man holding fish in his car

TikTok/@callmebelly

Let’s take a look at the video.

@callmebelly

we need Publix grocery stores nationwide 😩 #publix #grocerystore #seafood

♬ original sound – elliott

Elliot posted a follow-up video and gave viewers a review of his food.

Check out what he had to say!

@callmebelly

Replying to @Savor AZ this car stank 😭😩 #seafood #seafoodboil #publix

♬ W.A.Mozart Eine kleine Nachtmusik, Allegro – AllMusicGallery

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 04 23 at 8.10.49 AM You’re telling me I don’t have to stink up my house? Publix Grocery Store Customer Shared A Little Known Secret About The Seafood Counter

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 23 at 8.11.05 AM You’re telling me I don’t have to stink up my house? Publix Grocery Store Customer Shared A Little Known Secret About The Seafood Counter

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 04 23 at 8.11.34 AM You’re telling me I don’t have to stink up my house? Publix Grocery Store Customer Shared A Little Known Secret About The Seafood Counter

Run on over to Publix and try it out for yourself!

