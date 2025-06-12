A Bartender Talked About A Rude Customer He Had To Deal With

Why can’t people just let bartenders do their jobs?

They know what they’re doing!

Well, at least most of them do…

In this viral TikTok video, a bartender named Art told viewers how he dealt with an unruly customer who just couldn’t help herself from giving him advice about how to make her drink.

Art was making a drink for a customer and he told viewers in a text overlay that he recorded the interaction because the woman was being rude the whole time.

The woman asked to take the drink first and Art told her he hadn’t even made it yet.

She ordered a Long Island Iced Tea and when Art added ice to the glass, the woman told him he put in too much ice.

Annoyed, Art dumped out the ice, added less ice to the glass, and used a jigger to make sure that he only used exact measurements in the drink.

Art topped off the drink with a whole lot of sour mix and then a squirt of cola.

In the caption, Art wrote, “She thought she was getting more alcohol since there is less ice! Once u say to much ice u bet ur getting exactly what u order iykyk.”

Take a look at the video.

@art_alevon1 Customer was rude the entire time! She wanted to taste the Long Island!! She thought she was getting more alcohol since there is less ice! Once u say to much ice u bet ur getting exactly what u order iykyk #bartender #bartenderlife #rude #rudecustomer ♬ original sound – Art Alevon

Art posted a follow-up video and showed viewers how he prefers to make a Long Island Iced Tea for respectful customers.

Take a look!

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person asked a good question.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this viewer was impressed.

Just let those bartenders do their work!

They know what they’re doing!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!