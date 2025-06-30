A Coworker Got Kicked Out Of Her Place, So She Asked Her If She Could Stay With Her, But She’s Not Having It

Dude…HELL NO.

I know everyone goes through hard times here and there, but my generosity only extends so far.

If someone I worked with who I didn’t know very well asked if they could stay at my house for a while, I’d have to say…HELL NO.

Sorry, but that’s not a good idea.

That’s what this woman did, but now she’s getting some blowback from her co-workers.

Read her story below and see if you think she’s doing anything wrong.

AITA for not letting my coworker stay at my place even though I “have the space”? “I (23f) live alone in a small 2 bedroom house. One room is mine, the other one is basically my everything room. It’s my office, my closet, storage, sometimes I just lay on the floor in there and stare at the ceiling when life sucks.

She likes her space.

It is NOT a guest room. I’ve lived with horrible roommates before so I worked really hard to be able to afford my own place and I love having my space. It’s literally my safe little bubble. Anyways, one of my coworkers (25f) got into a huge fight with her roommates and they kicked her out. She was venting at work and I felt bad and was like “that sucks” and even sent her a few places to look at. I was trying to be helpful without inviting chaos into my life, ya know? Later that night she texts me saying “hey I was thinking maybe I could just crash with you for a few weeks since you live alone and have the space?”

Oh, no!

I literally got that sinking feeling in my chest. Nooo, no, no, no. I’m not even close to her. We’re cool at work but we’ve never even hung out outside of lunch breaks and complaining about our boss. she doesn’t know anything about me. And I don’t know her like that. why would she live in my HOUSE. So I replied super politely like “I totally get that you’re going through it but I really value my space and I’m just not in a place where I can have someone stay with me.” Like I was NICE. didn’t ghost her. Didn’t ignore her. Just said no.

Here we go…

Next day she’s acting really weird. Then another coworker tells me she said I “let her be homeless” when I “have an entire room to myself.” Like, GIRL. First of all, she’s staying at her BF’s place. Second of all, I pay to live alone. That’s the whole POINT. I don’t wanna feel tense or uncomfortable in my own space. I don’t wanna tiptoe around a person I barely know. And I definitely don’t wanna deal with “just a few weeks” turning into “I’m looking but nothing’s coming through yet” for 2 months. Now people at work are acting like I’m the bad guy. Sorry for not letting a coworker move into my apartment bc she had a bad fight? I feel bad but, like, also, no. AITA?”

That’s not a no…that’s a HELL NO.