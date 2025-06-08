A Coworker Treated Her Badly At Their Salon, So She Didn’t Tell Her About A Client Canceling On Her

If you treat your fellow employees like dirt, it’s eventually gonna catch up to you…

And that’s a fact, Jack!

The person who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” had enough of the treatment she received from someone at her job, so she decided to put her in her place in the pettiest of ways.

Take a look at what went down!

My teenage self took petty revenge on a work placement bully. “When I was 16 I took place in a two week work placement scheme at a beauty salon.

Not what they signed up for!

The bully in question was an adult woman (we will call Karen) who instead of providing opportunities to learn about the beauty industry, instructed me to deep clean the salon and take appointments. I figured you have to start somewhere and while I was disappointed, I was young and keen and did as I was asked. The problem was that Karen would exclude me from staff breaks, and regularly cut my lunch hour to 20 mins, just as I was leaving to get lunch. I also heard her twice doing an impression of me to the other staff members. I would go home crying and blaming myself. On my last day, someone canceled their appointment with Karen at the last minute. They were supposed to be getting a hair cut and dye which took aprox 2 hours. Better still, the appointment had been booked towards the end of the day (the salon would stay open past closing time for regular customers).

It was petty revenge time!

I decided not to tell Karen. I sat at the desk and watched as she became more and more frustrated by the lateness of her appointment, pacing up and down in frustration like a caged beast and cursing the client. She was still spitting venom as I left and I went home feeling pretty good about myself for the first time in 2 weeks.”

She just sat around and waited on that client all day.

And she deserved it.

