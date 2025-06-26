A Customer Wasn’t Happy About A Plastic Bag Ban, But This Grocery Store Worker Wouldn’t Back Down

Don’t you just love it when people refuse to listen to reason?

My town banned plastic bags. Some customers were not happy. “I’m an assistant Front End Manager (recently promoted to full time, and given a bit more authority as a result) in a chain grocery store, and as the title says, my town banned plastic grocery bags.

The ban went into effect yesterday, and I had to explain it to customers. This is the story of one particularly unpleasant one. I was working the close shift and one of my cashiers called me over at the request of the customer, an older lady. She asked me to tell her why there were no plastic bags at the register (after the fact I asked the cashier; he had tried to explain it multiple times and she wasn’t buying it.) I explained that town law no longer permitted us to use them.

“So what am I supposed to do then?” I pointed to the stacks of paper on the register and told her she’s also welcome to bring in reusable bags. “Well I don’t like paper, it’s too hard to carry. I certainly didn’t vote for the change.” “Well, ma’am, we also have reusable bags for sale if you’d like to use those instead.” “I’m not paying for bags, that’s ridiculous. I want plastic. So what are you going to do for me?”

“Nothing.” Cue shocked look, and the loud gasp of someone who’s never been told no in her life. “If you won’t accept paper, and you won’t buy a bag, what do you expect me to do? Break town law and give you plastic? I mean, we can just put the unbagged groceries in your cart but there’s nothing else we can do.” So she asks to see my manager… Who tells her the same thing. She did settle on paper, bagged lightly to make it easier to carry, but glared at us the whole time. As she was leaving, she said “I’m shopping at [competitor] next time, they know how to take care of their customers.” “They won’t be using plastic either!” I replied, as she walked out angrily. My manager actually told me I handled it well, so I felt pretty good since it was basically the first time I got to use my new position’s authority to essentially tell off a customer instead of caving to their demands.”

