A Customer Yelled At Them, So A Gas Station Worker Gave Him A Pack Of Disgusting Gum

Well, this sure didn’t work out for this fella, now did it…?

And this, dear readers, is why you need to be nice to customer service workers.

Read on and see what happened!

Don’t make me choose for you. “I used to work graveyard shift at a gas station. In my city there is a law that says the cashier must be behind locked doors between 11 pm and 6 am for safety reasons. At my store all transactions during this time took place through a service window. If the customer wanted anything from inside the store I had to get it for them. Rather a lot of people would ask for ‘a pack of gum’. At first I’d just grabbed the closest one, but a lot of people would go ‘no, not that kind’ and make get a different type.

So I started asking questions. Minty or fruity? Chicklet or soft chew? This seemed to work for awhile. One night a guy asked for a pack of gum, so I asked my questions. He yelled ‘I said I don’t ******* care! Just get the ******* gum’.

Here ya go!

So I got him a pack of Thrills. The purple kind that tastes so much like soap that the package actually says ‘this tastes like soap’. He didn’t even look before popping one in his mouth, which he then spat out while cussing. I laughed so hard!

This would come in handy in the future.

From then on, anyone who gave me a hard time about making them choose a gum got Thrills. Also, whenever a customer who asked for any carbonated beverage ****** me off, I’d shake the ever-loving bejeezus out of it before putting it in the service window. I even got to see the pay-off a couple of times.”

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual chimed in.

This reader spoke up.

This Reddit user weighed in.

He wasn’t expecting that!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.