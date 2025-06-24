June 24, 2025 at 4:48 pm

A Driver Claimed That Trucking Companies Have To Pay You If Loose Gravel Messes Up Your Car

by Matthew Gilligan

You’ve seen it over and over again during your life…

I’m talking about signs on the back of big, heavy trucks that say something along the lines of, “This company is not responsible for broken windshields.”

Basically, these signs are meant to warn drivers that they should probably keep a safe distance from trucks hauling gravel and other materials.

But is it possible that those signs are not true?

A woman named Callie posted a video on TikTok and shared her unique perspective on this topic.

Callie said, “How can gravel trucks have a sticker saying ‘Not Responsible For Broken Windshields’ and it’s like, okay, I guess you’re covered.”

She continued, “They can’t. That’s not how it works and they are still a 100% liable if they crack your windshield or damage your car in any way.”

Callie said this is a sketchy tactic that companies use and she added, “The message that we as other drivers receive is, if gravel comes off a truck, cracks my windshield, you are not liable because you said so up front.”

Callie continued, “They are just hoping that you never do your due diligence and try and follow up with them. They are a 100% liable.”

She added, “So if you ever get a cracked windshield because of flying gravel, make sure you get the name of the company. Make sure you follow up, because they should be paying for a new windshield.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another TikTokker dropped some knowledge.

And one viewer shared their thoughts.

Ignore all those signs you’ve seen for your whole life…

