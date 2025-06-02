June 2, 2025 at 10:48 am

A Fitness Enthusiast Said She Ended Up In A Hospital After Taking A Cycling Class At A Gym

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in a hospital room

TikTok/@stupidblonde887

It sounds kind of ridiculous, but it’s true…

You have to be careful when you exercise!

If you overexert yourself and you go too hard, you might find yourself in trouble.

That’s what happened to a woman named Savanna and she took to TikTok to tell viewers what went down.

woman in a hospital bed

TikTok/@stupidblonde887

Savanna said she was only 15 minutes into a class at a CYCLEBAR location when she started to feel sick.

She ended up going to an emergency room.

She wrote in the video’s text overlay, “Literally did 15 mins of one cyclebar class and gave myself the MUSCLE DEATH DISEASE. Now I’m in the hospital.”

Savanna added, “Beware of cycling u might get Rhabdo.”

young woman in a hospital room

TikTok/@stupidblonde887

Rhadbo is rhabdomyolysis, which is defined as “a rare muscle injury where your muscles break down. This is a life-threatening condition that can happen after an injury or excessive exercise without rest.”

Yikes!

woman laying in a hospital bed

TikTok/@stupidblonde887

Check out the video.

@stupidblonde887

apparently this disease isn’t as rare as it may seem!! #rhabdomyolysis

♬ Good Luck, Babe! – Clay K Slider

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 8.48.06 AM A Fitness Enthusiast Said She Ended Up In A Hospital After Taking A Cycling Class At A Gym

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 8.48.19 AM A Fitness Enthusiast Said She Ended Up In A Hospital After Taking A Cycling Class At A Gym

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 03 at 8.48.36 AM A Fitness Enthusiast Said She Ended Up In A Hospital After Taking A Cycling Class At A Gym

This is pretty scary stuff!

Don’t push yourselves too hard, y’all.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter