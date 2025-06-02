A Fitness Enthusiast Said She Ended Up In A Hospital After Taking A Cycling Class At A Gym

It sounds kind of ridiculous, but it’s true…

You have to be careful when you exercise!

If you overexert yourself and you go too hard, you might find yourself in trouble.

That’s what happened to a woman named Savanna and she took to TikTok to tell viewers what went down.

Savanna said she was only 15 minutes into a class at a CYCLEBAR location when she started to feel sick.

She ended up going to an emergency room.

She wrote in the video’s text overlay, “Literally did 15 mins of one cyclebar class and gave myself the MUSCLE DEATH DISEASE. Now I’m in the hospital.”

Savanna added, “Beware of cycling u might get Rhabdo.”

Rhadbo is rhabdomyolysis, which is defined as “a rare muscle injury where your muscles break down. This is a life-threatening condition that can happen after an injury or excessive exercise without rest.”

Yikes!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

This is pretty scary stuff!

Don’t push yourselves too hard, y’all.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.