A Food Expert Talked About Why Knorr Pasta Doesn’t Taste Like It Used To. – ‘It’s because they replaced the actual cheese with skim milk.’

They sure don’t make ’em like they used to…

That goes for a lot of things in life, and I guess Knorr pasta is now one of them!

A TikTokker who goes by the handle The Food Hacker posted a video and talked about how the company has changed things up with its products.

The woman stitched her video to another TikTokker’s who said that they tried the Knorr Alfredo pasta meal and it was watery and tasteless.

The first woman said, “Something has happened to these within the last year or so because they don’t cook right anymore.”

The Food Hacker then took over and told viewers, “It’s because they replaced the actual cheese with skim milk.”

She then compared an old package with a new package and showed viewers that the old package contained cream cheese instead of skim milk powder.

The TikTokker pointed out another example of food that’s been changed recently and said that Idahoan’s Butter and Herb Mashed Potatoes are now different.

She pointed out that a different package means that the ingredients have most likely been altered.

She told viewers, “Whenever a company changes the packaging, they’ve likely changed the ingredients as well. That’s your first sign.”

And, wouldn’t you know it, she was right again.

Doh!

Let’s take a look at the video.

@o_g_deez @Kristin Wallace here is your explanation. Also, I can show you how to make a quick, cheap, amd easy one pot alfredo, no extra dishes involved. In short, they’ve decreased the amoint of actual cheese to become less than 2% of the actual ingredients. The calories have been decreased by almost 50% compared to the old packaging, which is further proof that they removed the actual cheese. #foodie #foodtok #fypシ #quickrecipes ♬ original sound – The Food Hacker

Now check out what folks had to say on TikTok.

This individual wants more of this content.

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

It’s beginning to seem like they don’t make ANYTHING like they used to…

What a sad state of affairs.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.