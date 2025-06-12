June 12, 2025 at 2:49 am

A Ford Bronco Driver’s Husband Noticed Strange Noises Coming From Her Vehicle, But She Claims It’s Just How The Car Sounds

by Matthew Gilligan

woman backing up a car

TikTok/@somethinfishytv

Ugh, it’s always unsettling when you hear funky noises coming from your car.

So, what’s a person supposed to do in that situation?

Well, one way to handle it is just to ignore it and shrug your shoulders!

A woman named Bethany seemed to take that attitude when she noticed strange noises coming from her Ford Bronco.

woman backing up a bronco

TikTok/@somethinfishytv

The video showed Bethany backing her car up and viewers can hear the vehicle making a strange sound.

Her husband Evan asked her, “Why does your car sound like that?”

Bethany’s response: “It’s a Bronco.”

Evan told her she might want to get the noise checked out and she said, “Why? It’s a Bronco.”

man standing by a car

TikTok/@somethinfishytv

Evan asked her, “So it’s supposed to sound like that?”

Bethany replied, “Yeah. It’s a Bronco.”

Well, I guess she’s okay with it!

woman in a bronco

TikTok/@somethinfishytv

Here’s the video.

@somethinfishytv

Proud owners of a F.O.R.D. Bronco… Fix Or Repair Daily @Ford Motor Company #broncosport #carproblems #ford #fyp

♬ Changes – 2Pac

TikTok viewers shared their thoughts.

This person asked a good question…

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 7.27.16 PM A Ford Bronco Drivers Husband Noticed Strange Noises Coming From Her Vehicle, But She Claims Its Just How The Car Sounds

Another TikTokker shared some knowledge.

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 7.27.33 PM A Ford Bronco Drivers Husband Noticed Strange Noises Coming From Her Vehicle, But She Claims Its Just How The Car Sounds

And this viewer chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 7.27.51 PM A Ford Bronco Drivers Husband Noticed Strange Noises Coming From Her Vehicle, But She Claims Its Just How The Car Sounds

Just ignore the noises and everything will be fine.

