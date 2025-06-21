A Future Son-in-Law Wants To Bring His Own Ride On A Family Trip, But The Family Is Being A Little Too Intense About It

We’ve all heard tell of struggles with in-laws.

WIBTA for insisting driving my car? Me (24m) and my girlfriend (21f) are invited by my in-laws to have a family trip to Italy.

From where I am living the destination is about 400-500km (1 way) (250-310 miles). My girlfriend lives with me and my in-laws are about 10 mins away from us.

Now I do own a car which I use daily and need it to get to work because public transportation isn’t really an option. Since we will be around 8 people, it makes sense to drive with multiple cars (they have a 7 seater I drive a 5 seater) and I said that it’s no problem and I drive my gf and myself down there.

Now the discussion started since I drive a 2008 Renault with an 1.6 Liter Gasoline Engine and about 168.000km (104.000miles) on the clock. Car is maintained and I had a general inspection 1 month ago. Obv my in-laws – especially my mother-in-law – isn’t really a fan and insists I drive with their second car. A 2020 Seat with a 1.0, 3 Cylinder Turbocharged Gasoline and 10.000km (6k) miles on the clock…

Techies and car enthusiasts will notice…yes this car is utterly pointless it never gets moved and if so, for small errand runs. Now while it is a whopping 12 years younger and I can see why she is suggesting it, it just does not sit with me right. This is a rather long trip and even though insurance isn’t the problem, I feel a lot more comfortable driving my own car. Her claims are that it risks breaking down (I’ve owned it a year and put 40.000km on it or 24.000 miles and it never complained) and I need it for work. While this is true… let’s be real, her car can break down too. It’s a risk you take all the time. And no matter what I say to ease things out, it’s always a topic we fight about. I offered to get it inspected before again to make sure engine, oil, coolant and everything else is fine.

Take extra oil and coolant with me. Basic set of tools you name it (even have a spare tire in my trunk theirs doesn’t)… they just won’t listen. Now last time we argued, I told them after I was fed up that they either accept that I drive the car I prefer or I stay at home. Now I am the unreasonable one for being stubborn and making a fuss… I am debating if I am even going on this trip or if I just demand that I take mine. So… WIBTA if I just grab my car and ignore them?

