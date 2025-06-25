A Grocery Store Was Super Busy, So A Customer Stepped In To Help Bag Groceries And Get The Lines Moving

As a former grocery store worker, I gotta say that I actually enjoy bagging groceries…

Still in shock. “I work at a mostly west coast grocery chain (the one with near godlike status in Hawaii, I’m told) and as we all know, the holiday season is approaching and us retail drones have to work on overdrive to get through the insane crowds all wanting our stuff. I was working register this past hour, and while our store is great about a lot of things, unfortunately we are too small to have baggers. This often clogs up lines as customers come through with large cartfuls of food and stand there daydreaming as we scramble to bag and ring through items quickly enough not to get screamed at.

The way our registers are positioned, we have two cashiers back to back in pairs, so if one has no people in their line we just turn around and help our partner bag. Obviously this wasn’t happening today, as every register had at least 5 people waiting for their turn. So a customer comes through my line and I start my spiel (how are you, how was your weekend, blah blah blah), when I see someone come stand next to me and start bagging.

I turn, and there is a nicely dressed woman quickly grabbing items and bagging them with the efficiency most of us only dream of having. She finishes with my customer and spins on the spot and starts helping my coworker. I glance at the lines and they are looking just as confused as I am. One calls out “did you get the bagging bug?” “No,” she replies, “I’m late in picking up my kid so I thought I’d speed this along.”

So there you have it, instead of complaining and tapping her foot, this random woman became the hero of the day for our two lines, simply by helping out two over stressed retail workers. Just had to say, yeah, the holidays are tough, but there are some gems hidden in the rubble.”

