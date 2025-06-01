A Homeowner Explained Why She’s Ditching State Farm Insurance After Thirty Years

You know a company did something pretty bad when they lose customers who’ve been with them for decades.

That’s what happened to the woman you’re about to hear from and she took to TikTok to explain why she’s no longer using State Farm Insurance after thirty years.

The woman said she’d never filed an insurance claim with State Farm in thirty years, but she had to last year when a storm damaged her roof.

First, a worker inspected the roof’s solar panels.

When the solar panel installer talked to the folks at State Farm, the company denied her claim and said that the roof was damaged because she and her husband didn’t keep up with the maintenance.

The State Farm people told her she’d need to get another inspector’s opinion.

This inspector said she’d need to get a new roof and that he’d help them get the repairs covered by their insurance.

It took five months, but a State Farm worker finally signed off on the woman’s claim and she got a new roof.

But even though the roof was replaced, the woman is still waiting for State Farm to cover the full cost of everything.

She said she thinks the company is trying to make the process drag on so customers finally give up.

The TikTokker said, “We are switching everything. I will never do business with them again. If you need a roof, send me a message and I’ll send you a really good company here in Texas and in Oklahoma.”

Take a look at the video.

