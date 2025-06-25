A Hurricane Was Headed Their Way, So This Worker Had To Deal With All Kinds Of Headaches At Their Grocery Store Job

This is when the crazies come out…

If you live in a place where extreme weather isn’t the norm, things can get ugly in a hurry.

For example, I live in North Carolina, and when it snows here once a year or so, everyone loses their mind and everything shuts down…even if it’s only an inch or so.

And it sounds like that’s what was going on in this story from Reddit.

Check out what this person had to say!

Natural disasters bring out the worst in people. “Let me paint you a scene… There’s a record breaking hurricane about to barrel it’s way through your town within the week causing mass hysteria, a grocery store where half of the employees have left the state, on top of that distribution centers running on all cylinders barely able to keep up with the demand resulting in many essentials such as water and canned being out of stock, and irritated and scared customers running around the store like headless chickens.

Sounds rough!

Yeah, it’s been an interesting week for me. We’ve had a few incidents of fender benders in the parking lot, some of those incidents resulting in fist fights. Customers swearing up a storm because half of our shelves are empty, even though there’s nothing we can do about that. More people asking us to check the mythical back room than usual. All of our carts were left scattered all over the parking lot (thanks, guys) and we had no one available to get them, so people were ****** off about that lack of convenience.

It was a horror show!

I’ve also, humorously, seen one guy running around with three carts full of stuff. And on top of all that everyone was ****** off because we closed early today and won’t be opening up again until Tuesday, because clearly me and my fellow employees lives and that of our families means absolutely nothing to these animals. On the flip side my snark was turned on for pretty much the entirety of the week, which made the week at least tolerable for me.”

Check out what people had to say on Reddit.

This person had a story to tell.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual weighed in.

This reader spoke up.

And another individual weighed in.

People do tend to lose their minds when a big storm is coming…

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.