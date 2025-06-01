A Pushy Customer Complained About The Service In A Store, So A Worker Made Sure To Charge Her For An Expensive Item

I’ve said it before, but it’s time to say it again…

I made a rude customer pay “EXTRA.” “I work at a craft store, and one that charges almost double for every item (which is why we always give out coupons). (This will be relevant later) So I finish ringing up a customer, and called the next customer, who I will name RL for rude lady.

Her entire attitude is condescending, and she’s just blatantly rude. So I’m ringing up items, and I see that she has scrapbooking paper, which I have to scan individually because of store rules. I inform RL of this, like I do most customers, and apologize for the wait but I have to follow store policy. RL’s response is “WHY ARE YOU SCANNING THEM INDIVIDUALLY? JUST SCAN ONE AND ENTER THE NUMBER OF HOW MANY I HAVE!” I inform her that our computers can’t do that. She then huffs air, crosses her arms, and is tapping her fingers on the table. Not two seconds later, she goes “I DON’T UNDERSTAND WHY YOU CAN’T ENTER IN THE NUMBER!??!” Again, I apologize for the inconvenience, but our computers can’t handle it. So getting close to the malicious compliance. Our markers are kept at the registers (to prevent shoplifting). So RL sees the markers and shouts “I NEED MARKERS TOO.” I ask her which ones because there are different sets. She goes “I JUST WANT SOME MARKERS.” and again, I ask her which ones as I gesture at the selection. She then goes “ARE YOU STUPID?!?! I JUST WANT SOME MARKERS!” I’m stupid? Ooookay then….

So I glance at them and I pick up the one I know is most expensive ($32.99 without a coupon. I just checked other non-craft stores and they sell them for about 13.99 FYI). I scan it, and tell her the total for her purchase. She pays, and then leaves. That’s not the end of it. About a week or two later, I see RL at the registers. Thankfully, she goes to the register next to me. Here’s the ensuing conversation. CW = Coworker CW: Hi, how are you doing today? RL: I WANT TO RETURN THESE MARKERS! THEY’RE OVERPRICED CW: Sure, do you have a receipt?

RL huffs air, and then slams the markers and the receipt on the counter. CW is making sure everything was still there, but here comes the problem: RL is missing two pieces of the marker set. CW: Sorry to inform you but we can’t take this. It’s missing two pieces (The set came unopened with everything. RL apparently lost the two pieces) RL: BUT I WANT TO RETURN THEM!!!! CW: Yeah, sorry, there’s nothing I can do about it. RL asks to speak to a manager, and CW calls for a manager. My manager tells RL the exact same thing, and after a bit of going back and forth with arguing, RL leaves with her over-priced markers again. I apologize to CW for having to go through that b/c I was the one who sold her the over-priced markers, but she said it was fine after I told her why I did it.”

If you’re gonna treat workers like garbage, you might get burned!

