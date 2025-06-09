A Teen Shared Dinosaur Videos To Bond With His Little Sister, But Her Nightmares Left Him Facing Their Parents’ Wrath

Sometimes the things that fascinate one person can frighten another.

When a teenage boy shared his favorite dinosaur YouTube channel with his little sister, he didn’t expect it to lead to sleepless nights and angry parents. Now he’s questioning if it was all his fault.

AITA for showing my sister videos that scared her? I (14m) have gotten into watching a YouTube channel about dinosaurs. It’s a cool channel where they play sounds of what they believed dinosaurs really sounded like and post “would you rather” questions about them, like “Would you rather run through the woods with a Tyrannosaurus behind you or swim in a lake with Spinosaurus?”

My little sister (9f) saw me watching them in our living room a couple days ago and asked if she could watch them.

I let her watch a couple of them and then wanted my phone back, but she still wanted to watch more of the videos, so I pulled them up on her phone for her. Then she watched a ton of them and seemed to really like them. We talked about them after and she really liked them.

This ended up giving her nightmares, and she has been getting in bed with our parents every night ever since. Yesterday they asked her what was giving her the nightmares, and she told them about the videos about dinosaurs I showed her and how it was really scary.

Now our parents are really ticked at me and say I never should’ve showed her those videos.

I rewatched some of them today to see why they might have scared her, because at first I didn’t think they were that scary. But after rewatching them, I think I can see how they’d be scary to a little kid. I never meant to scare her so bad or upset our parents so much. AITA?

