Texas Roadhouse Waitress Explained Why She Wants Customers To Get Smothered Steaks. – ‘Our job depends on it.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Get it smothered, baby!

A Texas Roadhouse waitress posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she wants them to get their steaks smothered when they come sit at her table.

And she has a good reason for feeling this way…

The text overlay in the video reads, “When our tables say no to a smother/load.”

In the caption, the waitress wrote, “Like pls say yes. Our job depends on it.”

She wrote this because Texas Roadhouse managers apparently pressure servers to upsell customers to get all the extra fixings.

Check out the video.

@itsyaweave

like pls say yes, our job depends on it😀#texasroadhouse @Madison

♬ Originalton – M

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Hey, those servers are just trying to pay the bills!

