‘The most annoying part about the recipe…’ – A TikTokker Shared The Crock Pot Recipe That Helped Him Lose Weight

The old, trusty crock pot comes through again!

A TikTokker named Parris took to the social media platform to tell viewers about a crock pot recipe that he says helped him lose a lot of weight.

Parris said this particular crock pot meal contains 460 calories and has 38 grams of protein per serving.

He said, “You know that Stealth Health guy that gives the recipes? I’ve been making this recipe for the past month. Every week I’ve been eating this butter chicken recipe because it’s just so easy to make and it’s good. I have been losing weight just by eating this every day for dinner. I thought it was going to get old two weeks ago. I’m making it again. This is week five.”

Parris added, “The most annoying part about the recipe is that it just requires so many dishes, but once you cut up the chicken, and the onions, it pretty much just makes itself. I got the rice over there, it’s done, waiting on it. This only needs 20 more minutes and it’s been sitting in here for three hours.”

Parris continued, “Out of the whole recipe, the only thing I don’t do is put it in a blender and then really mix it up before I put the sauce in there, and that’s just because I don’t want to wash the blender. So I’m not sure if I’m missing out on taste or anything, but I feel like it’s fine.”

He then said, “It’s eating like this that actually has me starting to think about using the gym. I might get cut, man. I might get cut. Everyone’s in this workout phase right now.”

@stealth_health_life Butter Chicken Stealth Health Slow Cooker Meal Prep Series, Episode 7 Per Serving (Rice Bowls): 460 Calories 38g Protein 50g Carbs 11g Fat Per Serving (Butter Chicken only): 260 Calories 34g Protein 7g Carbs 11g Fat Ingredients: 30g butter 2 onions, chopped 2 tablespoons tomato paste 2 tablespoons garlic paste 2 tablespoons ginger paste 2 tablespoons paprika 1 tsp cayenne 2 tablespoons garam masala 1 tsp cumin 1 tsp coriander 2 tsp salt Dash of black pepper One 14 oz can of crushed fire roasted tomatoes 1/2 cup (120ml) water Optional (add when blending) 1 tablespoon chicken bouillon 1 tablespoon sugar or zero calorie sweetener 32oz chicken breast, diced High: 2-3 hours Low: 3-4 hours 250g plain nonfat greek yogurt or skyr 30g butter For rice bowls: 420g basmati rice ~630ml water Cook and evenly distribute across 7 servings Feel free to adjust ratio of butter chicken to rice, or serve with fresh naan if you prefer 🤝 #stealthhealth #mealprep #healthyrecipes #healthyrecipesfordinner #easyrecipe #mealprep #highproteinrecipe #macrofriendlyrecipe #lowcalorierecipe #countingcalories #trackingmacros #fitness #crockpotrecipe #slowcookerrecipe #slowcookermealprep #healthyslowcookerrecipes #butterchicken #healthybutterchicken ♬ original sound – Stealth Health Life

It sounds like a lot of folks out there might want to give this a shot!

The men, anyway.

