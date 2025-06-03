‘Wanna pay for your drink by yourself or should my mom?’ – A TikTokker Talked About The Very Weird Strange Date She Just Had

Man, some people out there are total FREAKS.

And TikTok seems to be full of stories about people talking about their bizarre first dates.

In this instance, a woman named Sarli told viewers what happened on a recent date with a man…and it was pretty odd…

In a text overlay, Sarli told viewers that she went out with a man and that he took out an American Express Black card when it was time to pay the bill.

And that’s when he hit her with a real whopper…

The man told Sarli that the credit card belonged to his mother and he said, “Wanna pay for your drink by yourself or should my mom?”

Wow…this guy sounds like a real charmer!

Here’s the video.

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And one TikTok user shared their thoughts.

I don’t think there’s gonna be a second date…

What an absolute treat.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!